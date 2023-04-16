Rwanda: Second Division - Amagaju FC Host As Muhanga in Quarter Final Decider

Quarter finals 2nd leg

Sunday

Amagaju vs Muhanga (Nyagisenyi Stadium)

Gicumbi FC vs Ivoire Olympique (Gicumbi Stadium)

Etoile de l'Est vs Intare FC (Ngoma Stadium)

Vision FC vs Nyanza FC (Mumena Stadium)

Amagaju will be looking to overcome rivals AS Muhanga when the pair face off at Stade Nyagisenyi in Nyamagabe District on Sunday, April 16, in a make or break battle for a spot in second division semi-finals.

The southern province derby promises to be one of the most entertaining second division matches this season.

The two sides have met five times in all competitions since 2015 with AS Muhanga having an upper hand with three victories against one for Amagaju FC while they have drawn once.

The last time they met in a competitive game was on February 22, 2019, when AS Muhanga beat Amagaju 5-2 in at Muhanga Stadium in a league encounter. Amagaju were relegated to the second division league the following season.

AS Muhanga now face a tough test to defend their 1-0 lead from first leg victory at Muhanga Stadium on April 2 when they visit an Amagaju side which has been among the hot favorite to secure a topflight league promotion for the first time since 2019.

"We're well prepared. We've been training so hard for this game. We lacked concentration in the first leg in Muhanga and we've made some defensive and offensive errors but I am sure we've got enough time to fix them during the past few days. I think the team is in a good shape for Sunday's match," Amagaju coach Amars Niyomugabo told Times Sport on Thursday.

"This time we're going to play on our home soil, so we hope the home support can help us make a comeback," he added.

AS Muhanga gaffer Abdul Mbarushimana is, however, aware of the threat Amagaju may pose but remains confident that his men can go all the way to not only defend their one-goal advantage but also win away from home no matter what.

"We anticipate a very attacking game from Amagaju, but we are also ready enough for that and we're not going there to defend," Mbarushimana said.

"The quality of the pitch at Nyagisenyi Stadium is a big concern but we had a series of training sessions on a similar ground. So it won't be an excuse at all," he added.

Both team record no injury issues and not any of their players is suspended.