Tunisian Economy Observatory Holds Meeting On Ways to Develop Fisheries Sector in Jerba Ajim

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Observatory of Economy organised on Saturday a meeting focusing on the means to develop the fishing sector and the valorisation of sea products in Jerba Ajim. The aim is to ensure local development in the region.

The meeting allowed to discuss the means to benefit from the resources and wealth of the fishing sector which represents one of the main economic activities in the region and contributes to 5. 8% of the production of fishing in the governorate of Medenine or 16156 tonnes in 2020.

This initiative is part of a project aimed at involving youth in local and regional development, launched in 2020 in 3 governorates namely, Kairouan, Kef, and Medenine.

According to Mohamed Ali Kordi, Director of the project, the choice of the development of artisanal fisheries comes because of the potential that this sector has a low value despite the importance of natural wealth in the delegation of Ajim.

Nejib Bouchouicha, president of the local union of agriculture and fisheries in the region, said that the fisheries sector in Ajim requires development according to a national programme of reform and updating of legislation for a better adaptation to reality, in addition to the need to improve the situation of ports and fight against anarchic fishing and pollution.