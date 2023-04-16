South Africa: National Orders Recipients Announced

The Presidency's Director General Phindile Baleni, in her capacity as Chancellor of the National Orders, has announced the names of South Africans and foreign nationals who are expected to be bestowed with National Orders.

The National Orders are expected be bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa later this month.

"It is my privilege ... to announce the names of those South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders at an investiture ceremony to be held on 28 April 2023.

"National Orders are the highest awards that our country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

"The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution," Baleni said.

The recipients for this year for the Order of Mendi for Bravery, which recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery, are:

Denver Kok (in silver, posthumous): For his selfless and heroic act in saving the lives of commuters in immediate danger. Through his courageous deed, he paid the ultimate price to ensure the survival of other people.

Sister Mary Anne Thôle (in silver, posthumous): For her selfless act to save others that led to her losing her life. The courageous act remains her legacy to all who knew her young life.

Kgomotso Thomas (in silver, posthumous): For his heroic rescue of two young people from drowning and in the process, he paid the ultimate price

The recipients for this year for the Order of Ikhamanga for those who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport are:

Mono Arthur Sipho Badela (in gold): For his excellent contribution in the field of journalism and mobilising the masses against oppression. His storytelling through journalism became an integral part of the struggle against injustice.

Desiree Ellis (in gold): For her excellent contribution to football, a male-dominated sport. Her sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour.

Siyamthanda 'Siya' Kolisi (in gold): For his inspirational leadership and contribution to rugby. He is a trailblazer in democratic South Africa by being the first black person to captain the Springboks to World Cup glory.

Solomon Popoli Linda (in gold, posthumous): For his contribution in the field of arts as a musician and composer. His creativity saw him produce a song that is both epochal and evocative to a nation.

Bokwe James Mafuna (in gold): For his excellent contribution to journalism and political activism. His work is a perfect example of the intersection between journalism and scholarship on the liberation struggle.

Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa (in silver): For her contribution to the field of arts by curating creative projects that preserve significant periods in South African history.

Keith Adrian Gottschalk (in silver): For using his creativity to draw critical attention to oppressive and unjust laws through performative political poetry. His work provided strength and motivated many people to fight for liberation.

Duma Ndlovu (in silver): For his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa. Even in exile, he was steadfast in his commitment to the development of arts and culture in our country.

Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi (in silver, posthumous): For his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa. He is one of the groundbreakers in the production of TV and film local stories.

Freek Robinson (in silver): For his contribution to journalism. His work encompassed the recording of history in motion.

Mfundi Vundla (in silver): For his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa. His body of work in the field of arts is indisputable proof of the value of consistency.

John Arthur Black (in bronze): For his contribution to action and endurance sport. His achievements have inspired many people by their sheer demonstration of human fortitude.

Warren Neil Eva (in bronze): For his contribution to action and endurance sport. His achievements have inspired many people by their sheer demonstration of human fortitude.

Michael Mike Horn (in bronze): For his contribution to action and endurance sport, which has earned him a reputation as one of the 'greatest living explorers' of our time.

Dr Matodzi Irene Mawela (in bronze): For her outstanding contribution to the performing arts. Her natural voice induces evocative emotions that have moved many local and international people.

The recipients for this year for the Order of Baobab, for those who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation, are:

Dr Jiyana Mbere (in gold): For his work in the medical field and ensuring the equal distribution of medical attention to all people, especially the previously disfranchised.

Professor Ephraim Thibedi Mokgokong (in gold): For his excellent contribution to medical sciences in South Africa. He has distinguished himself with his dedication in providing gynaecological services to poor women in rural areas.

Simon Deliweyo Ngcobo (in gold): For his contribution to education by resuscitating a historical school and turning it into an institution that served and groomed many young people who became leaders in South Africa.

Dr Solomon Boyce Isaac Lefakane (in silver): For his pioneering contribution in the field of civil engineering. He inspired many people behind the scenes to take up engineering.

Phuti Ragophala (in silver): For her contribution in the field of education and demonstrating the need to move with the times by promoting technological awareness and advancement to both teachers and students.

Cornelius Ruald Strydom (in silver): For his outstanding role as a global philanthropist. His work has gained him recognition from leaders around the world.

The recipients for the Order of Luthuli for South Africans who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict are:

Ethel de Keyser (in gold, posthumous): For her astounding contribution to the struggle for liberation. Her fundraising for scholarships for freedom fighters and their children's education kept up the morale of freedom fighters in exile.

Ismail Ebrahim Ebrahim (in gold, posthumous): For his lifelong commitment to the liberation of all South Africans. He lived by the courage of his conviction and became a formidable opponent to the repressive apartheid government.

Molly Bellhouse Blackburn (in silver, posthumous): For her contribution to the fight for liberation in South Africa, often risking her life for firmly upholding the liberation cause and ideals to the end.

Moki Jacob Bonisile Cekisani (in silver): For making a significant difference in society by providing an indispensable bridge between the struggle for liberation and post-apartheid community development.

The recipients for this year for the Order of Mapungubwe, which recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond, are:

Dr Aboubaker Ebrahim Dangor (in bronze): For his admirable and distinguished contribution to the field of science through his groundbreaking research in physics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Vhahangwele Masindi (in bronze): For his contribution to environmental sciences focusing on water. His work seeks to find much-needed solutions to the challenges of water scarcity in South Africa.

The recipients for this year for the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, which gives recognition to eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa and is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support, are:

From the United States of America, Tracy Chapman (in silver): For her contribution to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and raising awareness of human rights violations globally.

The United Kingdom's Christabel Gurney (in silver): For providing steadfast support and friendship to freedom fighters by mobilising international communities and raising awareness of human rights violations globally.

New Zealand's Thomas Oliver Newnham (in silver, posthumous): For his relentless fight against the oppressive apartheid laws. He was particularly instrumental in shaming apartheid South Africa, and stopping rugby tours between South Africa and New Zealand.

Jamaican Peter Tosh (Winston Hubert McIntosh) (in sliver, posthumous): For his contribution to the liberation struggle using his musical talent to advance the liberation cause worldwide through incisive and awareness-raising lyrics in his music.

Germany's Ruth Weiss (in silver): For her contribution to the liberation struggle. Her prolific writing shone the light on injustices in South Africa. She has been a source of knowledge for other journalists and activists.

"We congratulate the recipients and urge all South Africans to join us in celebrating these exceptional South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa," Baleni said.