Western Sahara: President Brahim Ghali Reiterates Willingness to Cooperate With United Nations to Resolve Conflict in Legal Framework As Decolonization Issue

In his opening speech during his supervision of the founding session of the Advisory Council, President Brahim Ghali reaffirmed his full readiness to cooperate with the efforts of the United Nations to resolve the conflict between the Sahrawi people and the Kingdom of Morocco, but in a context that respects its clear legal framework, as an issue of decolonization.

The President of the Republic also called on the international community in general, and in particular the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibility and play its role, in the context of the implementation of the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations, and to expedite enabling the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) to carry out the mission entrusted to it under the 1991 UN-AU Settlement Plan, the sole basis for the peace process in Western Sahara, and the only one that has received the approval and signature of the parties to the conflict, the Polisario Front and the Kingdom of Morocco, and the ratification of the United Nations Security Council.

President Brahim Ghali stressed that the United Nations is obligated to protect the Sahrawi citizens in the occupied territories of Western Sahara and their fundamental rights, and to immediately stop all forms of intensive illegal exploitation of the Sahrawi natural resources by the Moroccan occupying state.

