Malawi: ACB Arrests Magistrate, State Prosecutor Over Corruption Allegations

16 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a magistrate and a state prosecutor in Dowa over corruption allegations.

In a statement, ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala says the graft busting body has arrested Davie Mpakani, Mponela Second Grade Magistrate and James Maganga, police prosecutor at Mponela Police Station.

Ndala says the two were allegedly demanding money from suspects to rule cases in their favour, give them suspended sentences, release them on bail among others.

Ndala says following complaints they received, the bureau conducted an investigation in which they established that the two also received 300 thousand Kwacha from a suspect as a bail bond, but only issued a receipt of fifty thousand Kwacha.

The two are expected to appear in court soon.

