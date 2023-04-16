Malawi: Chakwera Calls for Unity in Dealing With Disasters

President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for unity and love as the country is grappling with natural disasters.

Chakwera said this on Saturday when he addressed people who gathered at Katoto round about to see him off to Lilongwe.

"On top of other problems which the country was already facing, Malawi is now also facing hardships caused by adverse weather conditions.

"The government is working to address the situation," Chakwera said.

He said, considering the calamities which have befallen the nation, there is need for enhanced unity in addressing the situation.

"Let's work together so that our country is no longer mentioned as an example of one of the poorest nations on the planet," he said.

He called on universities to actively take part in providing solutions which might help the country rise above some of the calamities.

The President advised government officials to serve the nation with integrity instead of focusing on enriching themselves.

Malawi Congress Party Vice President who is also Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire said Chakwera is demonstrating qualities of a good leader by working tirelessly to find solutions to the problems which are rocking the country.