Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge - Making History Is What Drives Me

Nairobi — "Many people break records, many people win Olympic Gold medals and major marathons. That is normal. But very few think of making history and breaking barriers."

These are the words of Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who is not your ordinary athlete; a great philosopher, a gentle giant and most of all, a history maker.

Kipchoge doesn't want to be remembered for the myriad of gold medals he picked in his career, or the marathons he won, but rather, by breaking barriers and making history as well as the impact he leaves in the lives of the future generation.

Kipchoge, who turns golden 40 next year, became the first man to ever run a marathon in under two hours when he strut on the streets of Vienna, clocking 1:59:40 in a specialized history-chasing race.

"That is my most memorable race and it will forever be in my memory. I am proud to break the two hours barrier. Previously, it took 67 years for a human to make history in athletics, when Roger Bannister's record of running the mile under four minutes. I became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours," Kipchoge says, speaking to Capital Sports from his home in Eldoret.

For Kipchoge, making history is what drives him; that is the fodder he regularly feeds in his system as he chases down every race and every piece of silverware.

"I want to be remembered as a person who pushed barriers and inspired the next generation. I want people to remember they are not limited, not just in sport but in their work places as well. They need to push boundaries in every field, in every sector," Kipchoge further says.

Currently, he is pushing his limits on two fronts; he wants to become the first man to win all six major marathons and in 2024, he wants to become the first man to win three back-to-back Olympic titles in the marathon.

Kipchoge has already ruled in four major marathons; he has won London four times, Berlin three times (two being world records), Chicago and last year ticked the Tokyo box.

Now, he has the Boston and New York Marathon rabbits to chase.

On Sunday, he will line up on the streets of Boston to try lay claim on the crown and make it five out of six, leaving New York as the only carrot he is left to chew.

"Boston is vital for me not only because of the history I am chasing, but also because it will be the 10th anniversary of the bombing that occurred in 2013. I feel that I should be present with the people and tell them that we are all brothers and sisters and sport can unite us," Kipchoge says.

Despite being the undisputed Marathon GOAT, Kipchoge still does not expect it easy on the streets of Boston.

"Boston will be really tough and competitive. I have seen the field and there are very good athletes in there including former champions. It will be down to preparation and planning. I trust in myself, I trust in my preparation," Kipchoge says.

After Boston, Kipchoge will train his eyes on Paris 2024.

The race, once again, is not just special because he will be seeking a hattrick of Olympic golds, but also because he will be going back to the city where it all began.

"In 2003, Paris is where I won my first gold medal. It is 20 years this year since I started my career and going back to Paris will be special. The city has a special place in my heart because it is the genesis of my life. I want to go there and create more history," he adds.

At the same time, while many say he might decide to roll down the curtains on his career after attaining the Olympic Gold and the New York title, Kipchoge says he is still here to stay.

"I don't know when but I am still there, I still feel I am strong. Of course there is time for everything but for now I am still around," he says.

He adds; "The secret to longevity is knowing what you need in life, knowing where you want to go and what impact you want to have in sports. Self-discipline is what guides you to be on the right path. Self discipline and consistency is what keeps you going."

But what motivates and drives Eliud the man, to remain hungry for success even when he has achieved so much, and sits at the pinnacle of his career?

"What drives me is the inspiration that I am instilling to the world and the next generation. People have been following my career and get inspired. People are outside running every morning to make themselves fit because they are seeing what I am doing. That is what drives me to keep going," Kipchoge tells Capital Sport.

Another massive factor behind Kipchoge's success and motivation is his family. Constantly, the Olympic champion spends time at his Eldoret home when he is not training in Kaptagat and the bond he has with his boys is massive.

"I am a father, a husband and a family man," Kipchoge says.

"Family is crucial. It is a value which needs to be respected. If your family is okay then you are okay. Family is my ignition key. It is what wakes me up in the morning and motivates me to go run. I need to show them the way that they need to work hard to achieve success," further notes Kipchoge.

His family was at the finish line when he made history in Vienna and photos of him hugging his wife at the finish line were awash the interwebs and it shows just how much family meant to him, to be there at his biggest and most special moment.

Contrary to how most people look at him with the seriousness on his face and the philosophy from his voice, Kipchoge says he is quite a relaxed man at home.

"We joke around a lot and we play with my boys a lot. Whenever I am home, we always have fun together," he adds.

He also loves his music, apart from reading, but admits that he has found it hard to move away from the allure of Kelly Clarkson, who is his favorite musician.

"I love his music. It is really inspiring. You know, running a marathon is very hard. Sometimes you get to the 40km mark and you feel that your body will not finish. But you glance back and the words of Kelly Clarkson that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and you find energy to move on," Kipchoge says with a wide smile on his face.

Away from athletics, Kipchoge has already set his foundation up and running, as he looks to inspire more people even beyond his career.

The Eliud Kipchoge Foundation is anchored on three pillars; Education, health and environment. Kipchoge has already set up one library at his hometown in nandi County, and his dream is to set up one in every county.

He has also adopted part of the Kaptagat Forest where he has planted trees and wants to push the number to 2,000, and also, wants to do this in every county.

"I want my footprint in every county with a library. Education is important and it will be great to avail such resources all over the country to give the upcoming generation an opportunity," he says.

While he continues to walk into the sunset days of his career, Kipchoge remains hopeful that he will continue inspiring and pushing boundaries, as he continually curves his name into the books of history.

And his rallying call? Let us make this world a running world.