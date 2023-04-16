Angola Takes Concrete Steps to Tackle Climate Change

Luanda — The Angolan government has been taking concrete measures aiming to face climate change, development of capacities and creation of mechanisms to manage its consequences, defended Thursday in Luanda the secretary of State for Climate Action and Sustainable Development, Paula Coelho.

The official who was speaking during the launching ceremony of the Net-Zero Angola global campaign by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), noted the continued work of the country regarding the defence and protection of the environment, highlighting the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

Paula Coelho was pleased with the launch of the campaign because it is aligned with the national governing documents, specifically the long-term strategies on climate change, which include sustainable development measures.

She said that such climatic issues must engage everyone considering the new revision of the national targets determining the cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.