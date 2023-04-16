Angola Joins Blue Skies and Net Zero 2050 Campaign

Luanda — The Angolan authorities have expressed their willingness to join the "Blue Skies and Net Zero" campaign initiatives, which is developed by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the director for Africa of the institution, Malle Fofana said Thursday in Luanda.

The fact was mentioned to the press at the end of an audience that the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, granted to the head of the institution.

In his statements, Malle Fofana welcomed the actions and dynamism of the Angolan authorities in the field of environmental protection, which led to the choice of the country for the opening of the campaign.

In his view, there is already a firm political commitment of the national authorities to the protection of the environment.

The Blue Skies and Net Zero campaign refers to the implementation of actions to fight pollution and it is part of the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, related to pollution, in conjunction with the recommendations of the 2022 General Assembly on the Environment.

Actions in the environmental field

Angola already has specific legislation in this area, such as the National Environmental Quality Program, which includes the air, water and soil components, and for this campaign, in particular, it has the air component, which involves fighting pollution in cities, rural areas, and beyond.

Similarly, there is also the Presidential Dispatch on the Promotion of Green Spaces, which goes up to the level of municipalities, as well as the national programs for Environmental Standardization and Environmental Technologies, all within the framework of the National Strategy for Climate Change.

GGGI is an international intergovernmental organization, of which Angola has been a member since 2019, based on treaties dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.

The organization also provides support, in terms of institutional capacity building, fundraising for the implementation of projects, as well as the promotion of actions so that cities can become greener, taking into account the goal of mitigating the harmful effects of actions such as pollution.

National projects

Among the different projects developed in the country, there is an emphasis on the construction of the Cafu canal, which aims to improve access to water in the communities, the Renewable Energy Program, launched in Benguela Province, the Combined Cycle in Soyo, the Laúca project, as well as the Mayombe initiative, which can be considered as "keys actions of the country in this sector.