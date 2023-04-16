Angola: Foreign Ministry Staffs Highlight Angola's Achievements

Luanda — The participants of the 9th Broad Consultative Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) this Thursday, in Luanda, highlighted Angola's recent achievements in the international landscape, particularly the progress made in the process of pacification of states and regions in Africa.

In their final communiqué, they also noted the opening of new routes for political, technical and economic cooperation in Asia, as well as the consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties with countries on the American and European continents.

The Mirex staff underlined Angola's contribution to the regional integration process and promotion of free trade, as ways for the economic development of African countries, of which the emergence of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

The note adds that the participants considered also important the diplomatic achievements, Angola's performance in chairing the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and the initiatives to consolidate its economic pillar, leadership of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and taking over the presidency of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP).

It adds that in terms of international politics, the MIREX officials said the geopolitical disputes in Europe and Asia have a negative impact on the structure of international relations, mainly on the international security system, trade and the world economy.

Therefore, a necessary adjustment in Angolan foreign policy and diplomacy has been recommended in the face of possible changes in world order, without losing sight of the defence of national interest.

The Council urged that economic issues, promotion of trade relations, direct investment and transfer of technology be placed at the centre of its work, as well as the permanent training of diplomats.

It called for a focus on public diplomacy and the continued strengthening of institutional cooperation, and advocated expanding Angola's diplomatic presence in regions of strategic interest, whenever the country's resources allow.

In the multilateral diplomacy arena, the Council defended the continuous engagement and commitment of Angola with the intergovernmental organizations of which it is a member, as it corresponds to its strategic interests.

The Council defended the need for the inclusion of national cadres in international civil service, especially in organizations where Angola is under-represented, having urged the elaboration, under MIREX leadership, of a "national strategy for the integration of Angolan staff in international organisations".

The MIREX staffers highlighted their contribution to the country's political, economic, social and cultural life and the need to guarantee legal protection in host countries, and recommended a statistical survey of Angolan communities abroad, identifying their social status, migratory, labour and family situation.

The meeting that was held under the slogan "MIREX and Diplomatic Action in the Current International Context: Challenges and Perspectives", addressed, among others, political-diplomatic, strategic, administrative, financial, patrimonial and legal-legal issues and took decisions on the main issues related to diplomatic activity in the geographic areas covered by the Angolan Embassies.

It also addressed the organisation and functioning of the structures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including staff policy, diplomatic career development and social support, plus Angolan communities abroad.