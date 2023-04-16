Angola: Government to Invest Akz 90 Billion to Tackle Ravines

14 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Libolo — The Angola government has said it will invest 90 billion kwanzas in listing ravines all over the country's 18 provinces, with the aim to stop them from spreading, the national director for Engineering Works, Lucau Pedro, said Thursday in central Cuanza Sul Province.

Speaking to the press, Lucau Pedro said the Ministry of Public Works, Urbanisation and Housing has catalogued 742 ravines in the country that require urgent intervention.

In relation to Cuanza Sul, the national director - who was speaking at the ceremony that served to handover the task to the contractor that is to intervene in the ravine located in the Novo neighbourhood - said the Ministry monitors 108 erosion processes, some of which are already being dealt with, specifically in the municipalities of Seles and Amboim.

"It's important to say that not all the ravines in Cuanza Sul are emergencies. Some are only in the formation phase, which is why each one will be solved in an isolated manner, according to the difficulty we encounter", Lucau Pedro explained.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

