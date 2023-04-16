Angola: Protection Agency Secures Data Legal Protection

Luanda — The CEO of the Data Protection Agency (APD), Maria Pinto, said Thursday that in Angola personal and corporate data are legally protected by the Data Protection Law, IT Networks and Systems.

Maria Pinto said it is up to the State bodies to permanently supervise its application, just as the Agency itself does.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the "Angola Digital Forum", an initiative of the IT Portal, the APD CEO said that the changes in Angola are promising, since technological progress is expected to open up opportunities for the improvement of society.

Maria Pinto highlighted the improvements that have been marked in digital transformation supported by information and communication technologies.

The APD CEO explained that numerous personal data of citizens are processed on those digital tools and that privacy should not be neglected, while technological solutions are created.

To Maria Pinto, some of the technological improvements registered in the country are reflected in the betterment of the quality of life of Angolan society and other areas.

The official mentioned the new technologies incorporated in the country's banking sector, citing payment applications for financial products and services, as well as other services.

Review of legislation

Maria Pinto also said, on the sidelines of the Forum, the APD is working on updating the Data Protection Law, with a view to addressing current challenges.

According to the official, the legal tool to be updated has been in force since 2011.

Maria Pinto said the updating would come into force this year and would cover concerns involving artificial intelligence in terms of the Data Protection Law (LPD).

Asked about how the APD is preparing itself to deal with the potential threat of artificial intelligence (AI) to citizens' data security, Maria Pinto explained that the Agency is currently working on the revision of the current Data Protection Law (LPD) to adapt it to the current challenges.

Maria Pinto added that the APD has a team to oversee compliance with the LPD in the country.

Meanwhile, she warned that in terms of data security, whether in relation to artificial intelligence or technology in general, the citizen has also the responsibility to protect it.

Maria Pinto clarified that the agency works only on ensuring compliance with regulations in terms of use of citizens' data, and intervenes when necessary to ensure such compliance.