Africa: WHO's Trans Fat Elimination Validation Program Is Now Open for Country Applications

press release

Countries can now apply to receive the WHO Validation certificate for trans fat elimination. Through this new program, WHO will formally recognize countries that have eliminated industrially produced trans fat from their national food supplies, becoming world leaders in protecting the heart health of their people. To be evaluated during the first annual meeting of the Trans Fat Elimination Technical Advisory Group, we invite countries to submit applications and supporting materials by 19 May 2023. Application instructions and program details are available on the WHO website.

Trans fat in our foods is one of the main risk factors for noncommunicable disease, with increased intake causing coronary heart disease events and deaths. In 2018, WHO called for the global elimination of industrially produced trans fat by 2023 and released the REPLACE action framework to support countries in implementing best practice policies. Member States signed on to meet this ambitious target as part of the WHO's 13th General Programme of Work 2019-2023 and the Triple Billion Targets.

Countries have been responding to WHO's call and advancing towards the target of global trans fat elimination by 2023. Today, 44 countries have best-practice policies in effect, covering 2.8 billion people (37% of the world population). An additional six countries passed best-practice policies that will come into effect soon,extending protections to3.4 billion people (44% of the world's population).

WHO's new Validation Programme will publicly recognize and reward the hard work of countries that have successfully eliminated this toxic compound. With less than one year left to reach the 2023 elimination goal, we hope it will also encourage new countries to enact policies and accelerate action toward the global target.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To qualify for validation, countries must demonstrate that a best-practice trans fat policy has been implemented and that adequate monitoring and enforcement systems are in place. Application requirements and detailed criteria are available on the WHO website.

WHO encourages the following countries with best-practice policies already in effect to review the criteria and apply to become one of the first countries to receive this official certificate:

Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

WHO encourages countries with best practice policies that will come into effect in 2023 to submit statements of interest: Egypt, Mexico, Philippines, Ukraine.

WHO encourages countries without best-practice policies to take action. This is the first call for countries to apply to receive the WHO validation certificate for trans fat elimination. There will be future application opportunities for countries who have not yet implemented best-practice trans fat elimination policies. By enacting and implementing best-practice policies now, countries can qualify during a future cycle to receive this recognition from WHO. WHO calls on all countries to take life-saving action by eliminating industrially produced TFA.