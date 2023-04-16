Sudan: Kenya Concerned At Sudan Crisis After 0ver 60 Dead

Nairobi — Kenya's president William Ruto has voiced concerns oer the escalating crisis in Sudan where over 60 civilians were killed in fighting between the army and paramilitaries.

President Ruto has urged the country's leadership and all concerned parties to instead explore dialogue to resolve their differences.

"I implore all parties to address any differences through peaceful means for the sake of the security of the people of Sudan and stability in the country and the region, especially during this Holy month of Ramadan," he said in a statement as fighting raged, leaving more than 600 people wounded.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday woke up to the sounds of heavy gunfire, which were soon confirmed as an outbreak of clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF.

The two sides have been slapping accusations against each other for initiating the conflict.

President Ruto said the outbreak of violence will only reverse the gains Sudan has made to the detriment of its lasting peace and prosperity.

Video clips posted on social media showed that the Sudanese Army targeted the headquarters of the RSF through warplanes, while Dagalo denied that the headquarters of his forces were destroyed by the Sudanese Army.

The military conflict is a culmination of the festering tension between the two military forces.

Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese Army and the RSF, especially over the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between the military and civilian leaders on Dec. 5, 2022.

The tension has escalated since Wednesday in the Merowe region in northern Sudan, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.

Ruto said "Kenya and the IGAD States are available and ready to contribute to the resolution of this crisis. I am consulting with the regional leadership and other relevant international partners to seek ways to support dialogue and mediation."

Video footage showed heavy smoke billowing from a building near the army headquarters in Khartoum, with the military saying a building had "caught fire" amid the clashes but that it had been contained.

Created in 2013, the RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia that then-president Omar al-Bashir unleashed against non-Arab ethnic minorities in the western Darfur region a decade earlier, drawing accusations of war crimes.

The RSF's planned integration into the regular army was a key element of talks to finalise a deal that would return the country to civilian rule and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the military's 2021 coup.

- 'Terrified' -

"The total number of deaths among civilians reached 56," said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, adding there were also "tens of deaths" among security forces, as well as around 600 wounded

Medics on social media have continued to call for help, pleading for safe corridors for ambulances and a ceasefire to treat the victims, warning the streets were too dangerous to bring many casualties to hospitals.

On Sunday, the stench of gunpowder wafted through Khartoum's streets, deserted except by soldiers as frightened civilians sheltered inside their homes.

"We had a very difficult night, and we couldn't sleep well because of the sound of the explosions and gunfire," said Ahmed Seif, who lives in east Khartoum with his family of five.

He said he fears his building was hit by gunfire, but said it was still too dangerous to go outside to check.

"The situation is very worrying and it doesn't seem like it will calm anytime soon," he added.