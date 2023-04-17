East Africa: IGAD Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Sudan Crisis

16 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

President William Ruto asked IGAD leaders to take a firm position on the crisis to restore peace in the country.

The President spoke on Sunday during a virtual meeting with IGAD Heads of State on the deteriorating security in Sudan.

Those in the emergency session were Presidents Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia).

The leaders called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to stop the war and return to the negotiation table.

IGAD resolved to send Presidents Kiir, President Ruto and President Guelleh at the earliest possible time to reconcile the conflicting groups.

They said stability in Sudan is key to the region's social and economic well-being.

The conflict, they added, undermines the peace progress achieved over the last four months.

The leaders also asked the two groups to provide a safe corridor for humanitarian assistance in the Khartoum and other affected towns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.