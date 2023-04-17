South Africa: Mathanga Takes Gold in Two Oceans Half Marathon

South African national champion Mbuleli Mathanga, 29, left his mark on the prestigious Two Oceans half marathon in Cape Town, seizing the title with a time of 01:03:58 on Sunday.

Mathanga, hailing from the Phantane Athletics Club, showcased a strategic and composed run, outpacing a formidable field of competitors to clinch victory and pocket a hefty R25,000 prize.

In a gripping finale, Mathanga launched a calculated attack in the closing stages of the race, leaving seasoned Olympian Elroy Gelant trailing in his wake as he crossed the finish line.

Notably, Mathanga credited the tenacity of fourth-place finisher Thabang Mosiako for providing tough competition and driving him to push harder.

"I'm happy that I have managed to win a big race like the Two Oceans Marathon. My target was to show the athletes that I can compete throughout," said an elated Mathanga, clearly revelling in his well-deserved triumph.

The talented athlete, who is coached by renowned mentor Mdu Khumalo, founder and owner of Phantane, has been on a roll lately, having posted an impressive time of under 28 minutes in a recent 10 km race in Gqeberha.

Khumalo himself expressed pride in Mathanga's stellar performance and lauded the club's overall success, with Gerda Steyn also securing a victory in the women's 56 km race the previous day, smashing records in the process.

With over 29,000 runners from around the world participating in both the ultra and half marathon events over the weekend, the Two Oceans continues to be a pinnacle of athletic excellence, drawing top talent from far and wide.

Mathanga's win marks a significant milestone in his career, as he emerges as a formidable force in the running world, ready to take on new challenges and conquer new horizons.