South Africa: Zulu King Gets Presidential Protection

There is still a very real threat to the life of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The South African government has assigned the Presidential VIP Protection Unit to the king following the latest security assessment around the Zulu monarch.

The unit is normally assigned to the head of state, the deputy president, former presidents, former deputy presidents and the chief justice of the Constitutional Court.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi shocked the nation last week when he said the security of the king had been compromised at the highest level.

"There is a very sensitive investigation that is taking place even now."

Buthelezi said he had alerted the national police commissioner that the king was in grave danger, adding that someone linked to his protection service had been shot.

Misuzulu inherited the SAPS Royal Protection Unit that had safeguarded his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Scrolla.Africa has learned that too often members of this unit got too comfortable, would drink on duty and had become too friendly with members of the now seriously divided family and the Zulu Royal Court.

"Actually the king was supposed to be protected by the Presidential VIP Protection Unit from the onset since the reign of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. So all these SAPS guys have been removed to make way for the Presidential VIP Protection Unit," a source told Scrolla.Africa.

"Another thing -- the SAPS unit were no longer serving the purpose of ensuring the safety of the king due to their negligent behaviour."

The office of the king did not want to be drawn into the issue.

There has also been a review of the staff around the monarch who often compromised traditional protocol.

The Presidential VIP Protection Unit, which was initially thought to be at his side temporarily, has been with him since the opening of the KZN legislature.

During the State of the Province Address by Premier Nomusa MaDube Ncube, the king was whisked out of the sitting after the Presidential VIP Protection Unit detected a life-threatening situation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: "The SAPS does not divulge safety and security related matters concerning the provision of VIP protection services to all VIPS and dignitaries because divulging such information can pose a threat and risk to all concerned."