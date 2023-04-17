Uganda: Justice Musene Dies At 67

16 April 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Retired High Court Judge, Wilson Masalu Musene has died at the age of 67, the Judiciary has announced.

"This is to announce the death of retired Judge of the High Court Wilson Masalu Musene that occurred this evening in Mbale,"a statement by the judiciary read in part.

However, not so many details about the cause of death have been provided.

Musene officially retired in March 2021 after clocking the mandatory 65 years.

Whereas after retirement, judges are added three more extra months to wind up any pending chamber work, Justice Musene wasn't allowed this time and was sent on forced leave by the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija.

Justice Museveni has served as a resident judge at the High Court in Kampala, Mpigi and Soroti among others.

In 2020, Justice Musene was together with another judge, and advocate were imposed with financial sanctions and visa restricts by the US government after being indicted over their alleged involved in a scam that saw young children removed from their families in Uganda and placed into a corrupt adoption network, aided by the facilitation of officials.

Musene was accused of aiding this adoption scam but he died the same.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.