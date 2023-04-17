Tanzania: President Orders Public Servants to Be Paid Before Eid El Fitr

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has directed public servants to be paid salaries earlier to enable them to celebrate Eid El Fitr.

A statement issued by the Isle's Director of Presidential Communications, Charles Hilary on Sunday, President Mwinyi directed the payment to begin from April 14th this year so as to give them enough time to prepare for the celebrations.

Eid Al-Fitr is expected to fall on April 21 or 22 this year, following the sighting of the moon and marking the end of the holy month Ramadan.

However, President Mwinyi thanked the government employees for their cooperation throughout the fasting (sawm) since the beginning of the month of Ramadan.