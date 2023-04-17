Angola: Media Minister Highlights Contribution of Sports and Journalism

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Mass Media, Mário Oliveira, highlighted Friday in Luanda the perfect symbiosis of sports and journalism in the contribution to the country's development.

Speaking at the opening session of the 2nd edition of the Journalist Sarau under the motto "The mass media role for the national sport", promoted by the Journalists Training Center (CEFOJOR), the official stated that the professionals of the sectors were fundamental in the dissemination of victories and defeats which enable the Angolans to express themselves in an effusive manner.

"Talking about sports and journalism implies analyzing a perfect symbiosis. I think CEFOJOR was very happy to choose a theme of great dimension and importance. That's why we can remember the report about Kigali's goal, in Rwanda, which allowed Angola to reach the World Cup in Germany, in 2006", he said.

The minister added that, despite the achievement he mentioned, there are records of others in which citizens felt more proud to be Angolans due to the reporting work of sports journalists.

"All professionals have contributed to making the country proud of its citizenship taking into account the sports, and many of them are being honoured here today", he stressed.

At the event that took place in the CEFOJOR courtyard, a video was displayed in which the participants watched a documentary presenting aspects of sports activities and the work of specialized communication professionals.

The CEFOJOR general director, Ikuma Bamba, welcomed the participants in the event which addressed issues related to journalism, namely radio station with the journalist António Clara, print media with Geraldo Quiala, television with Luís Caetano and for journalism in general with Arlindo Macedo.

The activity ended with the ceremony of homage to 25 professionals of sports journalism, some posthumously, with honourable mentions.

The first edition of the event, in the scope of the 20 years of peace, with the theme, the role of the media in the construction and consolidation of peace in Angola, was held in 2022. It also focused on the recognition of Angolan journalists as agents in the construction and promotion of a culture of peace in Angola.