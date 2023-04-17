Angola: Archbishop Francisco Viti Dies

15 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The emeritus archbishop of Huambo, Dom Francisco Viti, died Saturday at the Cardio-Pulmonary Complex Hospital Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento in Luanda, after a 53-day internment, ANGOP has learnt.

The funeral statement received by ANGOP, states that the Archdiocese of Huambo guarantees the timely disclosure of the organizational aspects related to the funeral of Bishop Francisco Viti.

"In a moment like this, all of us Christians, of our Archdiocese of Huambo and beyond, keep in communion of prayers before the Lord of Life, in favour of the one who was our Archbishop emeritus, so that he may rest in peace", reads the statement.

The 89-year old Catholic leader had been fighting for his life since February after suffering a car accident, when the car he was driving overturned, while he was returning from a pastoral mission he performed in the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province.

In the accident, he suffered serious injuries and was immediately transferred to the Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento Cardio-Pulmonary Hospital Complex, where he underwent cranial surgery two days later.

Biography of Bishop Viti

Born in Misasa - Evanga, Benguela Province, Dom Francisco Viti was born on August 15, 1933. He went to Minor Seminary of Quipeio, also known as Minor Seminary of Caála and at the Major Seminary of Cristo Rei in Huambo, with courses in Philosophy and Theology.

He was ordained priest on July 14, 1963, in the Cathedral of Huambo and consecrated Archbishop on September 28, 1975, in Huambo.

Founder of the Menongue diocese, where he worked for 11 years, he was then, in September 1986, named archbishop of Huambo, where he worked for 17 years.

The archbishop, who holds the title of second archbishop with more time in the archdiocese of Huambo and the sixth to be consecrated in the new era of episcopate in Angola, was rector of the Major Seminary of Cristo Rei in Huambo.

Trained in Philosophy by the Pontifical Gregorian University, Pastoral Theology, by the Catholic University of Paris, he had been a member of the permanent council of the Angola and São Tomé Episcopal Conference (CEAST) and of the Angolan delegation in the Episcopal Conference of the Catholic Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA).

Besides Portuguese and Umbundu, he could speak English, Italian, Latin, Spanish and French.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.