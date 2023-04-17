Uganda: Museveni Campaigns in West Nile

16 April 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — THE INDEPENDENT l President Museveni went on a campaign tour of West Nile region promoting the ideology of the NRM as one that is pro-business.

Museveni met members of the business community and urged them to invest in commercial agriculture. He met investors in hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, value addition etc.

Museveni also touted Parish Development Model as a solution to fighting poverty. However the tour was also an early feeler of the 2026 campaign as he has already indicated his interest to run for president for the eighth time. His son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has also staged events in West Nile as he prepares for a shock run for the presidency against his father.

