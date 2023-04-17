Uganda: MP Arrested Over Charcoal Looting

16 April 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — THE INDEPENDENT l Kilak South MP was arrested by police in Gulu city for allegedly inciting locals to loot charcoal. Olanya was arrested from For-God parish in Bardege-Layibi Division, outside Gulu city centre. Police fired teargas during the arrest to disperse a group locals who had reportedly intercepted a truck, registration number UAM 698Q loaded with charcoal from an unknown destination.

Police accuse Olanya of mobilizing and inciting locals to illegally intercept trucks carrying charcoal bags and loot the charcoal. Olanya recently launched a campaign on the escalating illegal charcoal trade in the region along with a group of vigilantes while accusing the police and environmental authorities in the region of failing to curb the vice.

His campaign comes against the backdrop of an ongoing ban on the issuance of documents facilitating the commercial production, trade, and transportation of charcoal issued by the ministry of Environment in February this year.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.