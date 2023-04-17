East Africa: Kenya Airways Suspends Flights to and From Sudan Amid Conflicts

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended flights to and from the capital city of Sudan, Khartoum, amid fighting among the armed forces.

KQ's chief commercial and customer officer, Julius Thairu, however, said they continue to monitor the situation in the Horn of Africa country before issuing any updates to flyers.

"We wish to inform our customers that we have adjusted the schedules for our flights to and from Europe by approximately one hour to cater for the rerouting of these flights, "read the statement.

The decision by the national carrier to cancel flights is attributed to the violent clashes that have pounded the nation, prompting the Sudanese Civil Aviation authorities to ban flights throughout its airspace.

Explosions and gunfire were reported in the commercial center, with streets deserted according to eyewitnesses. It came after the paramilitary announced that it had taken control of the presidential palace, the airport, and other vital facilities.

In a video circulating online and which has been seen by Capital Business, planes were seen set ablaze on the tarmac at the Khartoum international airport, with another video showing a fighter jet, allegedly from the military, flying low atop the besieged city.

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, said earlier that one of its planes, with passengers and crew aboard waiting for departure, was "exposed to gunfire damage."

The Sudanese airspace is a critical route for planes on transit to Kenya from Europe and other countries in the south of Africa.

Earlier, another Saudi-owned airplane was reportedly redirected back to Athens midair over the versatile situation in Sudan.

The redirection of the Nairobi-bound flight came after several airlines suspended flights to Sudan.