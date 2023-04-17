Uganda: Britain's Got Talent - Uganda's Ghetto Kids, 'Angel' Choirboy Move Judges

Britain's got talent 2023 has officially began. And one of Africa's famous dance group "The Ghetto Kids" from Uganda decided to be a part of the show as they bagged themselves "The Golden Buzzer".

The judges still remain Simon Cowell, 63; Amanda Holden, 52; Alesha Dixon, 44, and newcomer Bruno Tonioli, 67.

The Ghetto Kids consists of 30 children who live in an orphanage in Uganda. They put up a spirited performance, which left all the judges in total admiration.

During their stage performance, Italian choreographer Bruno Tonioli couldn't hold his excitement and decided to push the golden buzzer while The Ghetto Kids were making their presentation.

Following the performance, Tonioli said their performance made him "feel like exploding".

"I was literally exploding. You should be proud of yourselves, I can't wait to see you back,"

"I've to do it now," Tonioli said before hitting the buzzer, which meant that the troupe went straight through the live shows.

The Triplets Ghetto kids did not stop dancing, but instead continued with their performance dancing on golden confetti, The Heritage Time reported.

On the 'choir boy'

Head judge Simon selected his Golden Buzzer auditionee - choirboy Malakai Bayoh, 13 - with the singer moving the panel to tears.

Fans at home took to social media to demand he win the £250,000 prize and take to the stage in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.