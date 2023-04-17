Uganda/South Sudan: South Sudanese National Dies as Building Collapses on EPL Soccer Fans in Kampala

17 April 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

One person was killed on Sunday and four others injured after a building collapsed in Kampala.

The ill fated building is a commercial structure that houses a popular South Sudanese eatery called Loi-Lung Restaurant in Kansanga, near Kampala International University, opposite Palm village shopping mall along Kansanga Ggaba Road in Makindye division.

According to police, all the victims were South Sudanese who were watching English Premier League soccer when the incident occurred.

In a statement, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire pointed out investigations have revealed that the proprietor of the building had constructed an extension of a two storey structure onto the old one.

The Police at Kabalagala , along with the fire prevention and rescue services , KCCA, and a team of detectives, immediately visited the scene. They cordoned it off and further examinations took place.

Four victims with minor injuries were rescued by the community members and rushed to Mukwaya general hospital in Nsambya.

The deceased was identified as Ayuer Mario, who was a student at Kampala International University.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.