Uganda/South Sudan: South Sudanese National Dies as Building Collapses on EPL Soccer Fans in Kampala

One person was killed on Sunday and four others injured after a building collapsed in Kampala.

The ill fated building is a commercial structure that houses a popular South Sudanese eatery called Loi-Lung Restaurant in Kansanga, near Kampala International University, opposite Palm village shopping mall along Kansanga Ggaba Road in Makindye division.

According to police, all the victims were South Sudanese who were watching English Premier League soccer when the incident occurred.

In a statement, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire pointed out investigations have revealed that the proprietor of the building had constructed an extension of a two storey structure onto the old one.

The Police at Kabalagala , along with the fire prevention and rescue services , KCCA, and a team of detectives, immediately visited the scene. They cordoned it off and further examinations took place.

Four victims with minor injuries were rescued by the community members and rushed to Mukwaya general hospital in Nsambya.

The deceased was identified as Ayuer Mario, who was a student at Kampala International University.