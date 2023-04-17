Uganda: Under Fire KCCA FC Coach Morley Byekwaso Resigns

KCCA FC head coach, Morley Byekwaso has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

The coach announced his exit on Sunday following the team's defeat to Soltilo Bright Stars to ensure the 10-time title holders were eliminated from this year's Stanbic Uganda Cup.

"I can't go on. I think this is my time to resign and give another person chance to take over. I wish my team, players and fans all the best and I wish it flows well for other people," Byekwaso told journalist in the post-match interview on Sunday.

In a statement released later, KCCA FC said they had agreed with Byekwaso to mutually part ways.

"KCCA FC and the manager, Morley Byekwaso have agreed by mutual consent to terminate his employment with immediate effect," KCCA FC said in a brief statement on Sunday evening.

Under fire

Having worked with former KCC FC boss, Mike Mutebi, Byekwaso had to much pressure under his shoulders to replicate the kind of exciting football and results as was before.

This pressure was from both the fans and some of members of the management of the Lugogo based club.

His team however fell short of this as his team continued dropping points, especially in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, a title they last won four years ago under Mike Mutebi.

In his second full season as head coach, many expected Byekwaso to have a tight grip especially on the second position in a bid to try and shoot down current table leaders SC Villa but results in the recent days show something different.

Loses dressing room

It is also said that Morley, as he is commonly referred to had lost the dressing room, with several senior players rebelling against him.

He hinted about this in his post-match press conference.

For example, he said Congolese striker, Tshisungu Kankonde who took and missed a penalty during the Uganda Cup game on Sunday did so against the coach's orders.

"I told Kankonde not to take it but refused and started quarrelling and arguing with our experts and then he suddenly missed it . Penalties are missed but the let the one you trust miss it. I have taken my decision as a coach today to resign because am seeing player power into my team. I am not going to go on facing such situations,"Byekwaso said.