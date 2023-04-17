Kenya: JKIA Suspends Flights After Cargo Plane Develops Technical Issues During Takeoff

Nairobi — The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights after a cargo plane experienced technical issues during an attempted takeoff.

In a statement released on Monday, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced that the incident had prompted the closure of the runway while they work to resolve the situation.

The airport management team emphasized that their primary concern is ensuring the safety of all passengers.

"We are fully committed to the safety of all travelers and are collaborating closely with the appropriate authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible," the KAA stated.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for further information on the status of their flights.

According to preliminary information, Singapore Airlines flight SQ7343 from Nairobi to Amsterdam experienced severe engine damage caused by a bird strike, leading to the aborted takeoff.