Kenya: KQ3 Flight From New York Diverted to Entebbe Amid Runway Closure at JKIA

17 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A Kenya Airways flight from New York has been diverted to Uganda's Entebbe International Airport following a runway closure at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The flight registered as KQ3 was expected at 10.30am Monday.

The runway closure occasioned by an aborted landing of a cargo plane that reported a technical hitch also affected KQ205 from India's Mumbai which was expected at JKIA at 10.50am. The status of the flight was indicated as "delayed".

In a statement released on Monday, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced that the incident at JKIA had prompted the closure of the runway while they work to resolve the situation.

The airport management team emphasized that their primary concern is ensuring the safety of all passengers.

"We are fully committed to the safety of all travelers and are collaborating closely with the appropriate authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible," the KAA stated.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for further information on the status of their flights.

According to preliminary information, Singapore Airlines flight SQ7343 from Nairobi to Amsterdam experienced severe engine damage caused by a bird strike, leading to the aborted takeoff.

