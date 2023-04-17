Kenya: Safaricom Foundation Invests Sh9.1 Million to Upgrade Health Centres, Schools in the West

Nairobi — Safaricom Foundation, through its Ndoto Zetu and Pamoja Scheme initiatives, has invested Sh9.1 million to upgrade four health centres and ten schools in Western Kenya.

In Kakamega County, Emusala Primary and Lirhembe Secondary School received infrastructure support through construction of classrooms to ensure better learning environments and outcomes at the schools.

In Busia County, Nabalaki Primary School and Bishop Anyolo Secondary School got new sanitation facilities and clean water systems, same as Migori Muslim Primary School in Migori County.

In Homa Bay County, learners from Kachieng Secondary School, Aluor Rongo Primary School and Kamolo Secondary as well as Muyere Secondary School in Vihiga County received furnished classrooms.

Wimagak Primary School received water tanks to improve sanitation facilities at the school.

The Foundation also boosted health centres, Tongaren Modern Health Centre in Bungoma, Osani Health Centre in Homa Bay, Masita Dispensary in Siaya and Oyani Dispensary in Migori received medical equipment to better handle medical emergencies and reduce referrals for local residents.

Ndoto Zetu is Safaricom Foundation's flagship philanthropic initiative, which calls on Kenyans to partner with the Foundation to actualise their community's dreams and aspirations.

The initiative is commissioning over 400 Ndoto Zetu projects in health, education, and economic empowerment worth Sh100 million, and which target two million beneficiaries.