Kenya: Ruto Reveals How Kalonzo Rejected Offer to Join Govt After Elections

Nairobi — President William Ruto has revealed how Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka rejected his offer to join the government after last year's August 9 election.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service in Machakos County on Sunday, the Head of State said that Kalonzo insisted that he was comfortable in the opposition.

"I looked for Kalonzo and we sat down after last year's election and I urged i to take a post and join my government but he flatly refused and opted to remain in the Opposition," Ruto said, "I was ready to work with."

Ruto said he wanted to consider Kalonzo for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly or any other but he declined.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had earlier said that the Kenya Kwanza coalition had set aside a Cabinet docket for Foreign Affairs to entice Kalonzo but he refused.

Kalonzo is a member of the Azimio coalition that is headed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga who insists his vote was stolen in last year's election when Ruto was declared president.

Azimio has vowed to resume protests after next week to demand for the votes tally server to be opened to determine the true winner of the election.

"We will not be cowed by anyone, the server must be opened because we are sure if Raila who won the election," Kalonzo said.