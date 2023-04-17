Rwanda: Top Five Songs Trending in Rwanda - What's On Your Playlist?

Ever since 2023 began, Rwandan musicians have stayed active on the mission of releasing back to back hits, and the month of April and March was not left out.

From banging visuals of Nillan's Afro-pop track dubbed Sober, to Bruce the 1sts 'Kumihanda' featuring Juno Kizigenza, we highlight some of the most popular songs in the country right now.

Seyn - Jealous ft. Ariel Wayz

Fast rising artiste Seyn is back and has teamed up with Ariel Wayz on a new truck produced by X oN tHe Beat which is topping charts and winning the attention of many music lovers.

Dubbed 'Jealous', the track has generated close to 100, 000 on different streaming platforms within less than a month since it premiered.

'Jealous' also follows Seyn's breakthrough tracks including Rendez Vous, Ijana, Ndabishaka and many others.

Back To You - Theecember

Burundian upcoming star, Theecember, who rose to stardom after free-styling the viral song, 'Finesse' by Pheels, has released his second single dubbed 'Back To You' which follows 'Gumako' that he shot in Rwanda last year.

'Back To You' started trending before its official release after the youngster posted a snippet of the track on social media and made it a trend both on Rwandan and Burundian TikTok.

The track is also part of many other unreleased tracks to appear on Theecember's first EP.

Sober - Nillan

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the best afro-pop singers in Rwanda, Nillan, recently released visuals of 'Sober', the first track to appear on his first studio album, 'City Boy'.

The catchy video clip is making rounds on social media over how it was shot by director Rafaël Fernandez in the mountains of Switzerland, with a special appearance of Lamia naïtou.

Sober comes out at a time when Nillan is making top hits and being regarded as one of the best upcoming musicians to watch in Rwanda.

Kumihanda - Bruce the 1st ft. Juno Kizigenza

Among the songs trending on different local airwaves and televisions is 'Kumihanda', one of the bangers on Bruce the 1st's EP dubbed Sad Boys.

Kumihanda, released on March 25, is the most trending track on Bruce The 1st's EP which generated over 100 000 views on YouTube.

The hit song was produced by Kina Beat alongside Bob Pro.

'Messaje' - Okkama

Just three months after giving music lovers 'Tsaper', Okkama is back at the top of the charts with his recently released track dubbed 'Messaje' produced by Kozze, the new in-house producer at Country Records.

The single, which has close to 200,000 views on YouTube within less than a month, is produced in the new wave of afro-pop that is taking over local airwaves.