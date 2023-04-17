Africa: Nairobi Home to Most Expensive International Schools in Africa

Nairobi — Nairobi is home to some of the most expensive international schools in Africa, with parents willing to splash millions of shillings on their children.

The latest data from the International Schools Database (ISD) shows that on average, schools charge Sh4.2 million ($30,934 per year).

On the lower side, they charge Sh125,991 ($935).

"It also offers the biggest spread of prices, from a minimum of $935 per year to a maximum of almost $31,000 per year," ISD data as of December 31st, 2022, shows.

"So whatever your budget may be, there is likely to be a school in Nairobi that will meet it."

Demand for international schooling has been on the rise in the country, buoyed by a huge number of expatriates as well as a growing middle class that is willing to pay a premium for their kids.

These schools offer an international curriculum that is different from the local education system.

Addis Ababa is the second-most expensive city with Sh3.8 million ($28,009), followed by Johannesburg with Sh3.2 million ($23,684), Kampala with Sh2.8 million ($21,100), Casablanca with Sh1.6 million ($11,734), and Cape Town with Sh759,181 ($5,634).

"Cape Town remains the least expensive city in Africa when it comes to international school costs," ISD data shows.

"However, it is no longer the least expensive city globally, moving up one place to become the second least expensive destination in the world."

However, the data shows that Africa still offers the lowest cost for international schooling compared to other regions around the world.

"Of the 76 cities in total, Nairobi ranks in 57th position, Addis Ababa 64th, Johannesburg and Kampala 69th and 70th respectively, and Casablanca and Cape Town in 74th and 75th."

ISD is a one-stop shop for finding, researching, and comparing schools in cities across the world.