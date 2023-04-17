Kenya: Arsenal Forest - Gunners Birthing Forest of Over 20,000 Trees in Coastal Kenya

Nairobi — English Premier League leaders Arsenal are pumping up a project to plant over 20,000 trees in Kenya as part of a sustainability project.

The forest will be based in Bore, Kilifi County in Coastal Kenya and the club has already employed people to start working on the project.

"We're planting over 20,000 trees like these in Kenya, to make up for some of the resources used and the carbon released in printing the Arsenal Matchday Programme," a statement from the Premier League leaders said.

It adds; "As they grow, the trees will draw down carbon from the atmosphere, give homes to birds, bees and other animals and in time they'll provide one community of poor African subsistence farmers with a valuable timber cash crop - timber that'll make up for some of the hefty quantity of paper that goes into that programme you read every home game."

Arsenal further say that 60 women workers have been employed to grow the seedlings.

"They live in the remote community of Bore in Kenya's Coast Province - an area that is increasingly prone to extreme weather events like droughts and floods so need all the help they can get."