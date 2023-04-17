Kenya: MFA Says Khartoum Mission in Touch With 3,000 Kenyans Stranded in Sudan

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has placed the number of Kenyans stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at 3,000.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua revealed the figure on Sunday even as he appealed to Kenyans who had not registered with the Embassy in Khartoum to do so.

Violence broke out in Sudan on Saturday after weeks of power struggles between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary group RSF. At least 100 people, including 3 UN officials, have since died and hundreds more injured.

Mutua assured Kenyans the government is monitoring the situation and is ready to evacuate them.

He added that discussions have already taken place with Kenya Airways to airlift Kenyans if necessary.

"We have a big problem in Sudan. Bombing is escalating, we have about 3000 Kenyans stuck in Sudan and they are scared, they are in their homes," said Mutua.

"Nobody is leaving the house. I want to assure Kenyans that we are aligned, we've talked to Kenya Airways they are ready, if things get out of hand to bring Kenyans back here."

Unregistered Kenyans

The Foreign Affairs CS admitted difficulties in tracking unregistered Kenyans.

"The Kenyans who have registered with the embassy, we are in touch with them, the ones who did not register, we have a problem finding them," he said.

The ministry plans to issue an emergency number for those in need to contact them.

On Sunday, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) urged an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

During a virtual meeting with IGAD Heads of State, President William Ruto called on the leaders to take firm action to restore peace in the country.

Presidents Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) attended the meeting.

They called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

IGAD plans to send Presidents Kiir, Ruto, and Guelleh to reconcile the conflicting groups at the earliest opportunity.