Kenya: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Resumes Operations After Seven-Hour Closure

17 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced the resumption of normal operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after seven-hour closure on Monday.

The resumption followed the removal of the Singapore airline cargo plane that had suffered a bird strike forcing it to station at the runway.

"The JKIA runway is now opened and operations at the airport have resumed. Disabled aircraft has been cleared from the runway," KAA said.

According to preliminary information, Singapore Airlines flight SQ7343 from Nairobi to Amsterdam experienced severe engine damage caused by a bird strike, leading to the aborted takeoff.

The agency consequently advised passengers "to contact their respective airlines for information on the status of their flights".

"We regret the inconvenience caused by today's incident," the agency said.

The incident had earlier caused the diversion of a Kenya Airways flight that was destined for JKIA to Uganda's Entebbe International Airport.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.