Rwanda's Airport Accredited to Level 1 of Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme

Kigali International Airport has achieved an important level of international airports accreditation.

Rwanda's main airport has been accredited to Level 1 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme, by the Airports Council International, the Rwanda Airports Company (RAC), announced on Saturday, April 15.

The certification will last one year, until April 2024.

Exciting news! We are thrilled to announce that Kigali International Airport has been accredited to Level 1 of the Airports Customer Experience Accreditation programme by @ACIWorld This certificate recognizes our team's commitment to continually improve customer experience. pic.twitter.com/ssP8uoJ11S-- Rwanda Airports (RAC) (@RwandaAirports) April 15, 2023

According to the ACI, the certification recognizes Kigali International Airport's commitment to continual improvement of customer experience.

In a tweet, Rwanda Airports Company, said: "This certificate recognizes our team's commitment to continually improve customer experience."

The accreditation comes a few weeks after Kigali International Airport was ranked among 10 best airports in Africa and third best in the region, due to excellent customer experience and efficient operations.

In November 2022, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority received an International Aviation Safety Assessment Category 1 rating, a move further cemented its compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

Under a Category 1 rating, properly authorized Rwandan air carriers are permitted to serve the United States and enter into code-share agreements with U.S. carriers without limitation, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Kigali International Airport is recognized for its excellent customer service and efficient operations which made it a popular choice among travelers.

The airport's commitment to innovation and technological advancements played a significant role in its success.

It implemented several digital solutions, such as the pathogen monitoring program acting as a public health radar, to streamline the passenger experience and enhance safety and security measures.

It also has a state-of-the-art Bird Collision Avoidance System, to eliminate the risk of bird strikes, advanced weather forecasting instruments and up-to-date air traffic interface management technologies.

The airport prioritized sustainability, with its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices.

The national airline, RwandAir, operates flights to 28 destinations including in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

From its hub at the Kigali International Airport, the airline is renowned for its excellent customer service and safety.