Zimbabwe: Arrest Warrant Issued for Chatunga Mugabe As He Fails to Appear in Court

It never rains but pours for late former President Mugabe's family after Harare magistrate court issued an arrest warrant for his youngest son Bellarmine Chatunga who failed to appear in court Monday.

Chatunga and his co-accused Tatenda Chinyiku were arrested last week for allegedly assaulting one Lazarus Pairemanzi and destroying his vehicle's window panel.

The two were arraigned before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi last Friday who remanded them out of custody.

The duo were scheduled to appear before the Magistrate for the withdrawal of their case but only Chinyuku showed up.

The court ordered for an issuance of Chatunga's warrant of arrest while his accomplice will be back in court on May 30.

Circumstances are that last week, Tuesday, Chatunga and Chinyiku assaulted Pairamanzi over improper driving.

In a rogue behavior, the two damaged a window panel of the vehicle.

"On the 11th day of April 2023 and along Samora Machel towards 7th street and at around 1830hrs the complainant was driving his motor vehicle and the accused persons approached the complainant with an unmarked Mercedes Benz and blocked him. The accused persons then disembarked from their vehicle and went to the complainant accusing him of driving in a bad manner. The complainant closed his window and the accused persons then damaged the right window panel of the complainant's vehicle.

"After the accused persons damaged the complainant's window panel as alleged in count one the accused persons further went on to assault the complainant with clenched fist and open hands on the face and head several times. The accused acted unlawfully," read the court papers.

Chatunga's arrest and subsequent appearance comes barely two months after his brother Robert Mugabe was arrested in February after allegedly damaging property worth US$12,000 in Harare.