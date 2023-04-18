Zimbabwe: Figures in Black Robes, Chanting Incantations Spotted Under Mbuya Nehanda Statue

17 April 2023
Seven figures wrapped in black robs Monday stood under the infamous Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare, chanting incantations and singing traditional songs.

The statue was launched in honour of the late liberation icon by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021.

Despite it being built for easier pedestrian crossing at the busy intersection of Julius Nyerere street and Samora Machel avenue, government is yet to allow public access.

This is not the first time such ceremonies have been witnessed at the statue.

At its official opening spirit mediums were recorded, publicly paying homage to the country's ancestral spirits, Nehanda in particular.

