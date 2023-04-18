South Africa: Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom Appointed New SAA Interim Chair - South African News Briefs - April 18, 2023

Derek Hanekom Appointed New SAA Interim Chair

Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom has been appointed as the new interim chairperson of South African Airways (SAA), reports eNCA. The other interim directors include Fathima Gany, a finance expert; Fundi Sithebe, former chief operating officer of Airports Company of SA (ACSA); Mahlubi Mazwi, a strategist in finance and business; advocate Johannes Weapond, a specialist in corporate and compliance law; Clarissa Appana, an expert in the financial and corporate restructuring; and Dumisani Sangweni, an economist and strategist. The interim board became effective on April 15th. Despite the state-owned airline receiving R1 billion in this year's budget for debt settlement, an estimated additional R2.5 billion will be required for this purpose.

Stellenbosch University Council Probes VC Nepotism Claims

Stellenbosch University's council has appointed a committee of three, including an independent legal professional, to investigate allegations of nepotism against Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers, reports News24. De Villiers faces mounting pressure following allegations of violating the university's policy on admission and nepotism. The allegations arose after De Villiers used his discretionary power to secure a place for his wife's nephew at the university's medical school, prompting questions and subsequent withdrawal of the placement. The council also decided to review the discretionary placement policy and acknowledged the impact of the issue on the university's stakeholders.

Enormous 23.95kg Python Caught in Durban Home by Dedicated Snake Catcher

A snake catcher, Nick Evans, and his team rescued a large southern African python weighing 23.95kg and measuring around 3.3 meters from a property in Clare Estate, Durban, reports IOL. Evans received a call from his friend Vincent about the python and went to the scene to find the snake in a difficult position, sprawled out over a high brick wall and tangled in barbed wire fences. Despite the challenges, Evans and his team managed to hold onto the snake and cut through the fences to safely capture it. The snake squirted urine on Evans and his helpers during the rescue. Evans expressed concern about the snake's well-being and the potential risks it could face if it escaped. Evans said that he and Vincent took the python to uShaka Sea World on Monday, to the Dangerous Creatures and veterinary team, for a check-up.

More South African news