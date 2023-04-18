Zimbabwe: CCC's Chamisa Says Voter's Roll Key to Credible Elections - Calls Out ZEC for Dragging Feet Over the Matter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has expressed displeasure over Zimbabwe Elections Commission's (ZEC) refusal to share the voter's roll ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Last month CCC legislator Alan Markham's bid to obtain a court order to compel ZEC to release the voter's roll hit a snag after High Court Judge, Never Katiyo ruled that the document is too sensitive to be dished out recklessly.

In yet another U-turn, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba recently told parliament that while voters are constitutionally entitled to access the document, there is need to protect personal information in line with the new Data Protection Act.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Chamisa singled out the dragging of feet in handing over the document by the elections organ as a "thorn in the flesh" ahead of the forthcoming elections.

"The most critical issue among others is access to the voter's roll. It's not possible to talk of an election without the voter's roll. The voter's roll must be availed. It must be an auditable, analyzable and searchable document. We need to audit it to make sure that we are satisfied with the credibility of the voter's roll," he said.

The country's most popular opposition leader also raised concerns over the impartiality of the ZEC saying, "It must never be an extension of any political party. It is not an extension or organ of any political party.

"It is a citizen institution and it must remain so in professionalism, independence, accountability and constitutionality."

Quizzed on the course of action the opposition intends to take should ZEC continue to hold on to the voter's roll as has been witnessed lately, Chamisa said: "ZEC is a servant institution of the citizens. It is a citizens institution .It is a national and a citizens institution. Citizens are the ultimate authority and authors of the Republic. They are the owners of the Republic.

"Power resides in the citizens. Legislative, judicial and even executive. All power is vested in the citizens. So legitimately citizens are demanding that all national processes be done in a particular way .There is no debate about that. That is non-negotiable".

Further challenged to divulge details on whether CCC will partake in "shoddy elections" conducted without a voter's roll, the CCC leader said there is no room for ZEC to lower the standard.

"ZEC has no option but to adhere to acceptable national and global standards for free and fair elections. These elections are national so there is no room for any variation or lowering of the standard. It's not up for debate. It is the citizens who ultimately determine the quality, calibre, standard and nature of the election," he added.