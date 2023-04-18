South Africa: KZN Schools Send Hungry Pupils Home As National School Nutrition Programme Fails to Deliver

17 April 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lungi Langa

KwaZulu-Natal schools resorted to sending learners home ahead of time, with many children having had nothing to eat.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal have had to send pupils home early because they were unable to provide them with a meal. Food has not been delivered to a number of schools across the province since they reopened after the Easter holiday.

A teacher at Ngilosi Junior Primary School in Umlazi, who does not want to be named for fear of intimidation, said they had no choice but to let the children go home early.

"When we got back from the Easter holidays last Wednesday we were met with a challenge because the food for the learners was not delivered. We still do not know what is happening and when it might be delivered."

The teacher said learners in Grade R up to Grade 4 leave school at 1.30pm, while the other learners finish at 2.30.

However, because of the lack of food, "We let them all go at 1.30. Some of these children come to school not having had anything to eat. School is their only hope for a meal... there is nothing to eat. We really don't know what to do."

She said some of the learners had nothing to eat when they got home.

A teacher at Mziwamandla High...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

