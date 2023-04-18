Kenya: 'It Was a Tough Day for Me' - Kipchoge Modest in Defeat After Boston Loss

Nairobi — World record holder Eliud Kipchoge was modest in defeat after suffering only his third career loss in the marathon, finishing sixth in Boston on Monday evening.

The Olympic champion struggled after the 30km mark in the tough and punishing Boston course, fading away from the leading pack with Evans Chebet going on to successfully defend his title.

The only other two times that the Olympic champion, regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, has suffered defeat was in Berlin 2013 and London 2020 when he developed an ear problem midway through the race.

"I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It's never guaranteed, it's never easy. Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn't the day to push the barrier to a greater height," Kipchoge said on his socials, just after the defeat in Boston.

Kipchoge headed straight to the dressing rooms after crossing the finish line and being handed a jacket by his manager Valentijn Trouw, coach Patrick Sang and physio Peter Nduhiu.

He had hoped to pick another piece of history on the streets of Boston by winning the fifth of six major marathons, but it was never to be.

"I want to congratulate my competitors and thank everyone in Boston and from home for the incredible support I am so humbled to receive. In sports you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge. Excited for what's ahead," Kipchoge further said.

And what next for Kipchoge?

His next confirmed race is in Paris next year where he hopes to become the first man to win three Olympic titles. With almost 15 months before the race, Kipchoge might be tempted to throw in one race in between, with new York Marathon scheduled for November this year.