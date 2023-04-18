Western Sahara: Sahrawi Ambassador to Angola Received By Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs

Luanda (Angola) — The Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Angola, Mr. Hamdi Khalil Mayara, was received today, Monday, by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Tete Antonio, at the headquarters of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Luanda.

During the meeting, which was attended by a number of advisers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them in service of the Sahrawi and Angolan peoples.

The Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Angola also briefed his host on the developments in the occupied Western Sahara and their consequences on the North African region as a result of the policy of expansion and aggression pursued by the Moroccan occupation regime.

062/T