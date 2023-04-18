Zimbabwe: Joburg Cop Arrested As He Attempted to Book Zimbabwean Businessman Frank Buyanga Out of Prison

17 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A detective constable will appear in court, on charges of defeating the ends of justice. He was arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit as he tried to book out Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga from prison.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday, the detective almost booked out the incarcerated Buyanga from the Johannesburg Correctional Services, purporting that he was going to do an investigation.

It was later revealed that the detective had no case on his hands linked to Buyanga, and the law enforcement agent was arrested.

"The constable's arrest emanated from a (case) of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act against a foreign national businessman, Frank Buyanga who was charged on the 28 November, 2022, and subsequently refused bail as the accused was also wanted for kidnapping in his country of origin," Mogale said.

"It is alleged on Friday, 14 April, 2023, the investigation officer received a call from Johannesburg Correctional Services, notifying him that another police officer, a constable wants to book out the accused (Buyanga) for investigation.

