Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Host Easter Meal for Elderly & Low Income Households

16 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have hosted the annual Easter meal in Addis Ababa at Unity Park for the elderly and individuals from low income households.

Ethiopian Christian faithful across the nation are celebrating the unique Ethiopian Easter holiday today.

As part the the holiday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew hosted the annual Easter meal at Unity Park for the elderly and individuals from low income households.

In his best wish message he extended to Ethiopians, the premier noted that Easter is a celebration of reconciliation and forgiveness.

Noting that the country is on the eve of resurrection, he underlined that there is no doubt that the prosperity of Ethiopia will be realized and the resurrection of Ethiopia will be realized.

Similarly, Ethiopian Christian Religious fathers have urged the faithful to maintain the unity of the country through reconciliation and support the needy people.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter anywhere from a week to two weeks after the western Church.

On Easter Eve, Ethiopian Christians participate in an hours-long church service that ends around 3 a.m., after which they break their fast and celebrate the risen Christ.

