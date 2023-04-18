Ethiopia: Embassies, Ambassadors of Various Countries Extend Best Easter Wishes to Ethiopian Christians

16 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Embassies and ambassadors of various countries in Addis Ababa have extended best Easter festival wishes to all Ethiopian Christians.

Ethiopian Christians are celebrating Easter holiday today with various religious values across the nation.

Ambassadors and embassies of various countries based in Addis Ababa have wished a delightful Easter festivity to all Ethiopians.

The embassy of Netherlands stated in its best wish message that Easter is the time to honor hope, forgiveness and second chances.

The ambassador of Russia in Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin wishing the best Easter festival to Ethiopians, he said "The celebration of the resurrection of Jesus is the manifestation of new hope and life to all humanity."

The ambassador of Israel to Ethiopia, Aleligne Admasu extended best wish for Easter holiday on his twitter.

The Embassy of Denmark extended best wishes for a joyful festivities to all who celebrate the holiday in Ethiopia.

Embassies of Iran, Mexico, the United States, German, Italy, Pakistan, and Austria among others have extended best Easter festival wishes to Ethiopian Christians.

