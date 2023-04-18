Tanzania: President Samia Hails Gaey's 2023 Boston Marathon Performance

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Gabriel Gaey for scooping second slot at the elapsed 2023 Boston Marathon.

The Tanzanian athlete succeeded to stamp a remarkable record after clocking 2:06:04.

This reputable feat compelled President Samia to hail Gaey as she tweeted: "I congratulate Gabriel Gaey for finishing second at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

"Your hard work has build reputation for Tanzania. I wish you all the best as you thrive to go further. Government will continue to support athletes."

However, Kenyan runner Evans Chebet sealed the first spot after running for 2:05:54 making him an overall winner in male's category.

This is a recommendable development for the government which continues to be upfront in promoting sports in the country.

Efforts continue to be made to facilitate growth of sports sector at all levels.