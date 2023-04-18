Tanzania: President Samia Hails Gaey's 2023 Boston Marathon Performance

18 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Gabriel Gaey for scooping second slot at the elapsed 2023 Boston Marathon.

The Tanzanian athlete succeeded to stamp a remarkable record after clocking 2:06:04.

This reputable feat compelled President Samia to hail Gaey as she tweeted: "I congratulate Gabriel Gaey for finishing second at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

"Your hard work has build reputation for Tanzania. I wish you all the best as you thrive to go further. Government will continue to support athletes."

However, Kenyan runner Evans Chebet sealed the first spot after running for 2:05:54 making him an overall winner in male's category.

This is a recommendable development for the government which continues to be upfront in promoting sports in the country.

Efforts continue to be made to facilitate growth of sports sector at all levels.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.