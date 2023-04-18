Namibia: Matyayi Endorsed for City's Top Job

18 April 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

Moses Matyayi, who came second in the protracted recruitment process for the much-coveted City of Windhoek's CEO position, has been recommended to get the job.

The conclusion of the recruitment process was confirmed by chairperson of the management committee, Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, yesterday after New Era queried about developments regarding the critical position in the capital.

"I can confidently tell you that we the council are done with the process. Only the administration part is outstanding. We have already directed the administration personnel to write to the minister on the decision made and we are now waiting for the minister to respond," said the newly elected chairperson of the management committee.

Nujoma said that during the last meeting, the council concluded the appointment of the second candidate who scored about 60% in the interview as per the procedure.

He, however, said the minister's response is on hold as he awaits for the council resolutions to be confirmed.

"Although the letter might reach the minister's office already, he is waiting for the said resolution to be confirmed. Resolutions as per procedures will be confirmed at the next council meeting. We will have our next council meeting at the end of the month and only then the minister will pronounce himself," Nujoma explained.

Contacted for comment, Urban and Rural Development Minister, Erastus Uutoni confirmed that he received the recommendation.

"I have received the letter on Friday last week and I will respond to them very soon. It is not in the interest of the administration to share the content of the letter and responses to the media as it was internal communication. They will get their answer soon," he said.

Matyayi, the Otjiwarongo municipality CEO since 2020, was recommended after current Roads Authority (RA) CEO, Conrad Lutombi, declined the offer. Lutombi said he is approaching retirement age and would focus on the search for a new CEO at the Roads Authority (RA) as the main reasons for his decision. He was made an offer in November last year but at the time told New Era he was no longer interested in the position.

The city has been without a substantive CEO since November 2020 when Robert Kahimise resigned to join the regional electricity distrbutor, Censored.

Approached for comment, Matyayi said, "at the moment I cannot say anything as much as the process is concerned. Only if I receive something in writing I can comment if there is anything to be discussed. I am currently focusing on what is at hand which is Otjiwarongo municipality. But if something comes through I can then comment".

