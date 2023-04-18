South Africa: Minister Gordhan Appoints New SAA Interim Board

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the appointment of an interim board of directors for national carrier, South African Airways (SAA).

Former Tourism Minister Derek Hannekom has been appointed as interim non-executive director and chairperson of the carrier.

Professor John Lamola - who was the air carrier's chairperson - will remain as an interim non-executive director and will continue as interim Chief Executive Officer.

The Minister made the announcement of the appointments in a statement on Monday.

Joining the two on the board are:

Fathima Gany

Fundi Sithebe

Mahlubi Mazwi

Advocate Johannes Weapond

Clarissa Appana

Dumisani Sangweni

Gordhan said the appointment of the board underscores government's unwavering commitment to the success and stability of the airline.

"Their exceptional experience and expertise will guide the airline toward a prosperous future in collaboration with the Takatso Consortium.

"We recognise the challenges SAA has faced in the past and the importance of learning from those experiences to ensure the airline's future success. The government is resolute in demonstrating our dedication to restructuring SAA and revitalising state-owned enterprises, as part of our broader commitment to promoting economic growth and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To support SAA in achieving its goals, we have put in place strategies and plans that align with the airline's vision and objectives," Gordhan said.

The Department of Public Enterprises explained that the appointments mark "a significant step forward in the national carrier's ongoing transformation" and they will serve until "the introduction of the Strategic Equity Partner, Takatso Consortium".

The primary focus areas of the Interim Board encompass providing strategic leadership to the transitional management team and overseeing the integration of the Strategic Equity Partner, Takatso Consortium. The Consortium is poised to acquire a 51% majority stake in SAA, with the transaction presently undergoing regulatory review.

"The Interim Board remains dedicated to tackling key priorities, including implementing cost-saving measures, expanding route networks, elevating customer satisfaction, and expediting all requisite regulatory preparations to ensure a seamless transition as the Takatso Consortium assumes its role as the majority shareholder," the department said.